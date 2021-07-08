Marvel reveals What If...? TV show release date and new trailer for Disney+
(Pocket-lint) - Marvel’s next Disney+ TV series just got an official release date. With WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier now done, and Loki soon coming to an end, you're probably wondering: What's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - particularly on Disney+? Well, there is good news. Disney has announced a new TV series called What If...? will release on its streaming platform on 11 August 2021. It’ll be the fourth MCU series to debut on Disney+, but it will be the first animated one. It's based on the comics of the same name.www.pocket-lint.com
