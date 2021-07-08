Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Slumps to $2000

By Azeez Mustapha
insidebitcoins.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethereum price is sliding below the key supports and it may continue to move down if it fails to stay above the $2000 level. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is seen dropping with a bearish bias. The coin opened at $2317 and currently dropped below the 9-day moving average. As the daily chart reveals, the Ethereum price is bearish for today as the market retraced over the last 24 hours and reached the daily low of around $2,128. However, the price could correct higher, but it is likely to face sellers below the 21-day moving average.

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Ethereum Price Prediction#Eth Usd#Btc#Etoro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,902.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $27.16 million and approximately $164,902.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP finds resistance around $0.60, reversal to follow?

XRP moved higher yesterday. Resistance around $0.60 tested overnight. Market likely to reverse today. Ripple price analysis indicates bearish momentum to follow later today as the $0.60 resistance was reached overnight and bulls are likely exhausted as of now. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to start declining over the weekend and try to finally reach the $0.50 mark next week.
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Large Ethereum Addresses Increase ETH Accumulation

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second most valuable digital currency, touched nearly $2,100 today after the overall market cap of cryptocurrencies jumped by approximately $50 billion in the 24 hours. Due to the latest price surge, Ethereum’s on-chain activity is also showing some signs of recovery. According to the latest data...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Comments by Elon Musk Push Ethereum Price 15% Up, ETH Resumes Its Bull Trend

On the technical charts, Ethereum (ETH) has managed to break past the upper trendline of the Falling Wedge pattern. This sets a bull case scenario for a bounce up to $2,500. Speaking at the B-Word conference on Wednesday, July 23, tech billionaire Elon Musk confessed to owning Ethereum (ETH). This was enough to bring Ethereum out of the abyss and on a northward journey.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

Examining Structural Changes To The Bitcoin Derivatives Market

The below is a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Yesterday's Daily Dive took a look at some of the structural changes in the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum price looks strong and ETH dares to dream of $2,700 again

Ethereum price got a positive lift in the recovery of the global market. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies were back in the news after attention from Musk, Dorsey. Some short-term profit taking is taking effect, but more upside is yet to come. Ethereum price completed the fade-in trade a couple...
Stocksitechpost.com

Elon Musk Sends Bitcoin Price Soaring to the Moon; Experts Predict $66,000 Surge

Elon Musk's influence on cryptocurrencies isn't fading, after all. A constant subject of his unfavorable Twitter posts, the Bitcoin price surged Wednesday thanks to Musk's revelation in The B-Word Conference that Tesla will likely start accepting payments in Bitcoin again. Speaking further at a panel that included Twitter CEO Jack...
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Altcoin Bulls Gain Strength

Bitcoin price formed a strong support base above USD 30,000. As a result, BTC started a steady increase and it broke the USD 32,000 resistance. It even spiked above USD 32,500 and it is currently (04:31 UTC) correcting gains. Similarly, most major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH gained pace...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin Achieves Market Cap of $314,960.14 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $314,960.14 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC approaches $120-$125 resistance area, reversal overnight?

LTC moved higher yesterday. $120 resistance reached overnight. Market currently looks to test further highs. Litecoin price analysis indicates bearish momentum later today as the $120-$125 resistance area currently gets tested. Therefore, LTC/USD should establish another lower high and continue pushing lower from there. The overall crypto market trades in...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC sets lower high around $32,000, prepares for another drop?

Lower swing high set at $32,800. Bears currently prepare for another push lower. Bitcoin price analysis indicates bearish pressure to take over later today as further upside has been rejected overnight, and $32,000 resistance holds the market in place. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to start declining later today to continue declining along with the several-week bearish momentum.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Recovers above $29,400 as Bitcoin Rebounds

Bitcoin Regains Bullish Momentum, Reaches $32,850 High as Bitcoin Rebounds – July 22, 2021. Bitcoin has recovered after crashing to the low of $29,400 support as Bitcoin rebounds. BTC’s price consolidated above the $29,400 support for two days before the eventual rebound. The bears have earlier intended to sink Bitcoin to $28,000 low and later to $20,000 price level. BTC/USD has returned to the range-bound move between $31,000 and $41.273.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $100 Billion Crypto Market Jump

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw strong gains in the last 24 hours as the overall crypto market cap spiked by more than $100 billion within a single day. Ethereum remained the best performing digital currency among the top 10 with a substantial gain of 8% within the last 24 hours. According...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s future price action would depend on these key aspects

A massive drop, fear and anxiety at their peak, and a superstar entry back with a bang, pretty much sums up Bitcoin’s price action over the past week. The king coin’s downward trajectory led to a market-wide fall and a major bearish market. However, nothing is permanent in this crypto-verse where volatility is the name of the game. Bitcoin’s foray below the $30k zone didn’t last long either, and the asset soon made a strong comeback with gains of 6.25% in 24 hours, at the time of writing.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Ethereum Upgrade for Reducing ETH Supply Gets Commemorative NFTs

NFTs lit up the crypto ecosystem in 2021. Image: Shutterstock. EIP-1559 will reduce the supply of ETH by "burning" tokens. The complex change required a lot of time and energy. A group is selling NFTs to say thank you. If you're hardcore into Ethereum network upgrades, we've got just the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitCore Hits Market Cap of $6.31 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $602,242.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges.
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Starts Recovery, Why ETH Could Resume Its Decline

Ethereum started an upside correction from the $1,720 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price could correct further higher, but upsides might be capped near $1,850. Ethereum formed a base above the $1,720 support zone before starting an upside correction. The price is still trading well below the $1,850 resistance...
Retailinsidebitcoins.com

XRP Price Prediction: XRP/USD Price Downturns Valuation at $0.60

XRP/USD – Daily Chart. On the XRP/USD daily chart, the crypto’s price downturns valuation at the level of $0.60 while variant smaller bearish candlesticks formed to the downside. The 50-day SMA indicator is over the 14-day SMA indicator with the bearish trend-line drawn downward across them. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region with conjoined lines slightly pointing toward the northbound. That could mean a sign that the crypto economy will soon witness an upward movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy