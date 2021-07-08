Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Slumps to $2000

The Ethereum price is sliding below the key supports and it may continue to move down if it fails to stay above the $2000 level. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is seen dropping with a bearish bias. The coin opened at $2317 and currently dropped below the 9-day moving average. As the daily chart reveals, the Ethereum price is bearish for today as the market retraced over the last 24 hours and reached the daily low of around $2,128. However, the price could correct higher, but it is likely to face sellers below the 21-day moving average.