Sixers Draft Profile: Auburn's Sharife Cooper

By Kevin McCormick
All 76ers
All 76ers
 12 days ago
Sharife Cooper is a six-foot-one point guard coming out of Auburn. In his lone college season he posted averages of 20.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 8.1 APG.

The biggest positive that stands out about Cooper's game is his passing ability. He is a strong ballhandler and can hit a pass from just about anywhere on the court. Cooper is at his best when getting those around him involved.

While his scoring numbers might stand out, Cooper's efficiency shooting the ball was nothing to write home about. He shot just 39.1% from the floor and only 22.8% from beyond the arc.

Outside of his passing, Cooper has multiple red flags at the next level. His shot is not strong enough to keep defenders honest, and at just 180 pounds, it will be tough for him to finish at the rim.

Size overall is the biggest concern when taking a flier on a prospect like Cooper. Not only does it impact him offensively, but defensively as well. Opposing teams are sure to try and target him in an attempt to create mismatches.

Cooper does not let his size discourage him as a defender. He is scrappy on that end of the floor and gives effort every time down.

If the Sixers draft Cooper in the first round, he is going to be a project. Splitting time with the Sixers and Delaware Blue Coats would be best for his development in year one. That time in the G-League will allow him to work on his shot mechanics and finishing around the rim against NBA talent.

Cooper is the type of player the Sixers should be targeting. The only issue is he is not close to being a contributing piece. Realistically he might not be ready to even compete for a spot until year two. Luckily, Cooper is a younger prospect, having just turned 20-years-old.

The potential as a playmaker is there. Cooper just needs to round out the rest of his game. His ability to facilitate at his height draws tiny comparisons to Hawks' point guard Trae Young.

Being just 20-years-old, Cooper still has loads of time to grow into an NBA player.

The Sixers are a team that feels their championship window is open now. In recent years, the front office has been able to fill the pipeline with promising young talent who can also help the team now. Very rarely has the team took a chance on a player that is a project.

Cooper has the skill set to be a point guard in the NBA. It is just going to take some time. With that in mind, the Sixers might be better off going in a different direction in the first round.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

