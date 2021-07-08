Cancel
Colorado Stops Paramedics' Use Of Ketamine To Sedate People After Polis Signs Bill

Cover picture for the articleColorado’s public health department issued an order Wednesday that prevents paramedics from using ketamine to sedate people in situations like the one involving Elijah McClain. The change came just hours after Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 1251, which he said in a statement is meant to “restore trust in law enforcement.”

#Signing Statement#Ketamine#Cdphe#Kunc#Aurora Fire Rescue#Ems#The County Sheriffs#House Of Delegates#Ama
