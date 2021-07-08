Colorado Stops Paramedics' Use Of Ketamine To Sedate People After Polis Signs Bill

Denver (KDVR) – The use of ketamine to sedate agitated people outside of a hospital setting has been suspended statewide with the implementation of a new state law. “It is of the utmost importance that Coloradans can receive safe and effective medical care from EMS providers,” said Randy Kuykendall, Division Director of the Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services Division at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “CDPHE responded to national concerns about ketamine administration by convening a comprehensive review panel last year, and we will continue to be responsive by removing and restricting ketamine waivers as a result of this legislation. We remain committed to a safe Colorado for all.”