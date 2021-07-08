Cancel
HiToms fall to Statesville

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
THOMASVILLE – Statesville scored a pair of late runs to beat the HiToms 3-2 in a seven-inning, non-league baseball game Wednesday at Finch Field.

Ty Wilmsmeyer went 2 for 2 while Cole Simpson and Jake Lysaght each had a hit and an RBI for High Point-Thomasville.

The HiToms led 2-1 in the fourth when Simpson homered and Lysaght later had an RBI single.

But the Owls, who scored once in the second, answered with a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-run home run.

Jake Bloss took the loss for High Point-Thomasville, pitching two innings in relief. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out three.

The HiToms, after a home game Thursday against Asheboro, will host Martinsville tonight. They will then visit the Mustangs on Saturday before welcoming the Boone Bigfoots for a non-league game Sunday.

