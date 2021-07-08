Rallies in Bay Area for Voting Rights

Oakland, CA — Indivisible East Bay (IEB), Indivisible SF and other grassroots groups are rallying on July 7th at Frank Ogawa Plaza as part of the nationwide Deadline for Democracy campaign. As of July 7, over 370 people are signed up to attend. We call on Congress to immediately amend the filibuster so they can pass the For the People Act and ensure the equal freedom to vote for all Americans. We’ll be calling on Senator Feinstein to publicly acknowledge that our democracy is in danger and do everything in her power to help pass S. 1, by supporting, if necessary, filibuster reform or abolition. !