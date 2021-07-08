Two Old Dolfans: This One’s For Armando
The Dolphins are on Vacation but Alex and Scott got the urge to do a quick, fun podcast. We dedicate this one to Armando Salguero, for reasons you will see when you listen. The primary topic of discussion is around the Xavien Howard contract situation, but comments are peppered all over the Dolphins, the NFL, and more. Maybe you haven’t heard some of these perspectives – for which some stats are shared. Largely, this was a tongue-in-cheek episode, where we have some harmless fun poking at the expense of the veteran Herald staff writer (also an old Dolfan). Lot’s of mentions…dolphinstalk.com
Comments / 0