Two Old Dolfans: This One’s For Armando

Mike Silver of the NFL Network is reporting there are several teams that are in “win-now mode” considering making a trade offer to Miami to acquire Xavien Howard. General concessions is that it would take at least a 1st round pick to acquire Howard. Whether a team will offer a 1st round pick is another story. Howard while just coming off the best season of his career with 10 interceptions also just turned 28 years old, has had on again-off again issues with his knee, a domestic issue off the field, and (this is the big one) any team that trades for him must rip up his current deal and give him a significant raise making him maybe the highest-paid cornerback in the league or in that neighborhood.