Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two Old Dolfans: This One’s For Armando

By Josh Katzker
dolphinstalk.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins are on Vacation but Alex and Scott got the urge to do a quick, fun podcast. We dedicate this one to Armando Salguero, for reasons you will see when you listen. The primary topic of discussion is around the Xavien Howard contract situation, but comments are peppered all over the Dolphins, the NFL, and more. Maybe you haven’t heard some of these perspectives – for which some stats are shared. Largely, this was a tongue-in-cheek episode, where we have some harmless fun poking at the expense of the veteran Herald staff writer (also an old Dolfan). Lot’s of mentions…

dolphinstalk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#American Football#Dolfans#Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

It’s been a while since we had a good trade rumor involving disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network is here to end the drought. On Monday, Beasley reported that the Miami Dolphins would still consider trading for Deshaun Watson if his ongoing legal...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

If Rams call, should Cleveland Browns entertain Kareem Hunt talk?

With the Rams taking a massive loss before camp even starts in the backfield, they’ll be looking for help. What if they call the Cleveland Browns?. As tough as it is to lose key players mid-season for any NFL team, the Rams will have to work around a brutal pre-season and pre-camp injury, as running back Cam Akers has torn his Achilles while training.
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

Micah Parsons surprises mother with new home in Dallas

Micah Parsons kept his promise. The former Penn State linebacker, now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, bought his mother a brand-new house. Parsons posted an Instagram story Saturday showing himself and his mother, Sherese Parsons, in front of a new, Dallas home with the story stating, “Welcome, Mom” and this is “all for you.”
NFL247Sports

Why all eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa during the 2021 NFL season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove entering year two of his NFL career. During his rookie season in 2020, the No. 5 overall pick had an up and down year that often saw him benched in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. With Fitzpatrick no longer in...
NFLThe Phinsider

Tua Tagovailoa make-or-break year? A look at recent Dolphins ‘busts’

The Miami Dolphins are headed into the second year of the Tua Tagovailoa era, and, as we have all seen, heard, and read, this is the make-or-break season for the 2020 fifth-overall pick. If he does not perform this season, it will be time to move on from him and start looking for the next franchise quarterback of the Dolphins. Clearly, nine starts as a rookie were enough to determine the fate of Tagovailoa and position the Dolphins as a team in need of a quarterback.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

NFL NETWORK: Lots of Trade Chatter Around Xavien Howard

Mike Silver of the NFL Network is reporting there are several teams that are in “win-now mode” considering making a trade offer to Miami to acquire Xavien Howard. General concessions is that it would take at least a 1st round pick to acquire Howard. Whether a team will offer a 1st round pick is another story. Howard while just coming off the best season of his career with 10 interceptions also just turned 28 years old, has had on again-off again issues with his knee, a domestic issue off the field, and (this is the big one) any team that trades for him must rip up his current deal and give him a significant raise making him maybe the highest-paid cornerback in the league or in that neighborhood.
NFLchatsports.com

10 Most Important Bears of 2021: #2 Andy Dalton and Justin Fields

Yes it’s a tie, because even though Andy Dalton is set to be the week one starter for the Chicago Bears, there’s a lot of time between now and then. And even if he does lock down the QB1 job for their Sunday Night opener against the Rams, I have a feeling we’ll see Justin Fields at some point during the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

10-Year-Old’s Incredible One-Handed Catch Made His Coaches Go Wild

Odell Beckham Jr. who? Kids these days are showing off their skills at younger and younger ages, and you can’t blame them considering dudes like Lane Kiffin are handing out scholarship offers to 11-year-olds and 6-month-old babies. At the youth level, we’ve seen pee wee tacklers channel their inner Lawrence...
NFLPocono Record

Fantasy football draft: Where to draft Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson

Having accepted the franchise tag to stay in Chicago, the Bears are banking on veteran WR Allen Robinson to lead the franchise back to the playoffs. Below, we look at Allen Robinson's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Robinson is entering his eighth...
NFLThe Phinsider

X Man and Dolfans ignoring the coming problem

I've been saying it for a yr and a half... Not getting out ahead of the X contract was gunna burn us as a franchise. And yep, here we are... needing to trade a disgruntled player, when we could have moved on and received just as good compensation. I wanted...
BaseballPasadena Journal

Strike One … Strike Two

Baseball season is here! My husband loves baseball, so much so that when we go to a major city, he sometimes makes it a point to visit the local baseball stadium. He is fond of saying corny stuff like “Baseball is precious, that’s why it is played on a diamond”. As for me, I thought it might be fun to be an umpire and call “STRIKE THREEEEEE”! The only problem is I could never actually be on the field since I’m scared of that hard, fast ball. I guess I will just continue to be happy watching and eating my way through the game.
NFLYardbarker

Miami Dolphins could bench Tua Tagovailoa during 2021 season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lived with some uncertainty this offseason amid NFL trade rumors linking his team to Deshaun Watson. While the Dolphins are now prepared to roll with Tagovailoa in 2021, it’s not a guarantee he remains the starter. Drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2020...
NFLThe Phinsider

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa — a dual-threat quarterback?

The offseason is the best time of the year for plenty of teams throughout the National Football League. With no games, there are no losers. With no losers, every team is in Super Bowl contention. Most in Miami are wondering if top-five pick Tua Tagovailoa will continue improving and be...
NFLDerrick

Time limits set for Hall of Famers' acceptance speeches

In 2016, Brett Favre spoke for 36 minutes in one of the most memorable Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speeches ever, a mark that was topped by Tony Gonzalez's 39-minute address in 2019. Nobody will challenge those marks next month when the classes of 2020 and 2021 are enshrined...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reveals 1 Constant Throughout NFL Career

Veteran NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has never lacked in confidence. It’s a big reason why he’s had so much success throughout his football career. Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Football Team earlier this year. He joins a quarterback room full of youngsters – either by age or experience – like Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Fitzpatrick is hoping he can teach both to be confident in themselves, just like he’s been throughout his career.
NFLCBS Sports

Brett Favre and Drew Brees hold an ugly NFL record that Ryan Fitzpatrick might actually break in 2021

If Ryan Fitzpatrick ends up being the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team this season, there's a chance he could end up breaking an ugly NFL record. Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different NFL teams and if things go sideways this season, that number could shoot up to 31, which would set the NFL record. As things currently stand, there are seven different quarterbacks who have all lost to 30 different teams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy