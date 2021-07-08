Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Sets A New Chapter In July

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision released new information today about Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies as the latest chapter will be coming out. On July 15th, the next chapter of the Dark Aether story will be told as it now has expanded with an old enemy overtaking a divided city. This story slowly counts down to the impending release of "Mauer der Toten." You can read part of that story down below along with a pair of trailers for this next chapter, or you can read the full notes here.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Black Ops#Warzone#Activision#Field Ops#Cia#Soviet#Nazi#The Omega Group#Aetherium#Omega#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
Country
Poland
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Country
Vietnam
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season Four Mauer Der Toten Trailer Released

Game publisher Activision and developer Treyarch have recently released the newest trailer for video game Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. The newest trailer is for Season 4 of the game titled Mauer Der Toten. This is the continuation of the Dark Aether story, which is based on the round-based Zombies map. Players will be taking on the war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion has overtaken the city.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Call of Duty leaker claims Yemen and Plaza could be added into Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Four introduced a range of new content. New maps, weapons, and Zombies content debuted for players to enjoy. Although the mid-season update has yet to launch, players are already turning their attention to Season Five. Since the beginning of the game, fan-favorite maps have been commonplace in Black Ops Cold War. Players have been able to experience a 1980’s version of Nuketown, Raid, and more. According to a new leak, it appears that the creation of remastered maps is not stopping any time soon. Apparently, the maps Yemen and Plaza are next on the list for Black Ops Cold War.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Brings Nukes to Most Multiplayer Modes

Treyarch and Activision detailed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Four Reloaded update this week with some good news for those hunting for high killstreaks: Nukes are back in business. The breakdown of the update confirmed that the 30-kill Nuke killstreak will be brought to pretty much every Multiplayer game mode with the exception of just a few. Dropping Nukes won’t end the match like it did in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it will wipe all players when it’s called in.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone unveils roadmap for Season Four Reloaded

The contents of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone‘s latest mid-season refresh have been detailed, with new maps, new modes and more arriving on July 15. The latest new arena for multiplayer mode is the paintball-themed Rush, another map making its return from Black Ops II. It’ll arrive with a new Paintball Moshpit playlist that swaps out the blood and bullets with paintball sounds & effects for that authentic painball feel. Another new mode is the long-awaited return of one of the Call of Duty series oldest modes, Capture the Flag. Two new weapons will also arrive with the OTs 9 SMG and the Mace in melee, and a new Operator for the NATO side in the form of Weaver.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Headgear piece locations and what does it do in Mauer Der Toten – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Klaus the Robot from Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is one of our favorite characters to be introduced in the game yet. He is an American-made robot who has a German personality, and that personality is very sarcastic. We absolutely love him for it. That being said, as you fight around the darkened streets of Berlin, you will come across multiple ways to upgrade him. Here are where you can find the Headgear pieces for him.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Find Tempest Zombies in Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten

The Mauer Der Toten zombies map has rolled out with the Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War bringing along with it the return of Tempest Zombies. Our guide will tell you all you need to know about finding Tempest Zombies in CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten to complete the easter egg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy