Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Sets A New Chapter In July

The contents of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone‘s latest mid-season refresh have been detailed, with new maps, new modes and more arriving on July 15. The latest new arena for multiplayer mode is the paintball-themed Rush, another map making its return from Black Ops II. It’ll arrive with a new Paintball Moshpit playlist that swaps out the blood and bullets with paintball sounds & effects for that authentic painball feel. Another new mode is the long-awaited return of one of the Call of Duty series oldest modes, Capture the Flag. Two new weapons will also arrive with the OTs 9 SMG and the Mace in melee, and a new Operator for the NATO side in the form of Weaver.