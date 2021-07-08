Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Sets A New Chapter In July
Activision released new information today about Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies as the latest chapter will be coming out. On July 15th, the next chapter of the Dark Aether story will be told as it now has expanded with an old enemy overtaking a divided city. This story slowly counts down to the impending release of "Mauer der Toten." You can read part of that story down below along with a pair of trailers for this next chapter, or you can read the full notes here.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0