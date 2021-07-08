Cancel
Palm City, FL

FirstService Residential has been selected to provide property management services for Copperleaf Property Owners Association

FirstService Residential, North America’s property management leader, has been selected to provide property management services for Copperleaf Property Owners Association. Copperleaf is a luxury gated community with more than 370 homes, located in Palm City, on 140 acres of natural preserves and conservation areas. This community is perfect for those looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle. Properties sit on one-third-acre sites and include expansive floor plans with contemporary architecture and elegant upgrades and range from 2,000 square feet to more than 3,400 square feet. Homes are built as energy-efficient and include hurricane shutters, pest defense systems, and six-zone alarm systems.

