Breathing may be the most underrated tool in your mental toolbox as a triathlete. In fact, you may have never even thought about breathing in your tri-life, because it’s something that you do without conscious thought every moment of your life. Breathing is, of course, essential for living. It supplies your body with the oxygen that is necessary to function. That very purpose means that breathing can also have a significant impact, either good or bad, on your performances, when your body must be able to function at its most optimal.