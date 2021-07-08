Cancel
DMX’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be Cocaine-Induced Heart Attack – Report

By Trent Fitzgerald
Three months after DMX’s tragic death, the cause of his demise has finally been revealed. According to a report on Vulture, published on Thursday (July 8), a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office revealed DMX’s cause of death is listed as cardiac arrest caused by acute cocaine intoxication.

