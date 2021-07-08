Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south.
