Conor McGregor plans to face Charles Oliveira in December at Allegiant Stadium: “He’s going to crumble”

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 12 days ago
Conor McGregor has big plans for himself after Saturday night. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match. It’s a pivotal matchup where Dana White has promised the winner the next title shot. McGregor has made it clear that he’s planning on a devastating KO over Poirier that would set up a scrap against Charles Oliveira.

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

