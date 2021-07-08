Cancel
Duval County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Duval The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Duval County in south central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 611 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Benavides, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Benavides around 645 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

