Lincoln County, OR

Samaritan hospitals managing housing, staff shortages

By Mary Jo Kerlin
Lincoln City Homepage
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a nationwide nursing staff shortage and a scarcity of local rental properties, the Samaritan Health Services hospitals in Lincoln County are finding ways to cope. CEO Lesley Ogden, MD, who oversees both Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, said the public has stepped forward with offers of available rental properties. In addition, hospital management is working diligently to continue to provide appropriate staffing levels, and the local community college is working to educate the next wave of nurse graduates.

lincolncityhomepage.com

Comments / 0

