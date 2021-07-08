Texas Democrats Provide Update on Legislative Priorities Ahead of Abbott’s Special Legislative Session

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic lawmakers and statewide organizations including the Texas Democratic Party, Black Voters Matter, the Workers Defense Action Fund, the Black Freedom Factory, the Texas Right to Vote Coalition, MOVE Texas, the Texas Freedom Network, Unite Here, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) and the Service Employees International Union, among others, hosted a press conference at the south steps of the state Capitol on Thursday morning to bring attention to Republican anti-voter laws and other items that Gov. Greg Abbott has labeled as priorities during his special legislative session.