Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Democrats Provide Update on Legislative Priorities Ahead of Abbott’s Special Legislative Session

texasdemocrats.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic lawmakers and statewide organizations including the Texas Democratic Party, Black Voters Matter, the Workers Defense Action Fund, the Black Freedom Factory, the Texas Right to Vote Coalition, MOVE Texas, the Texas Freedom Network, Unite Here, the Communication Workers of America (CWA) and the Service Employees International Union, among others, hosted a press conference at the south steps of the state Capitol on Thursday morning to bring attention to Republican anti-voter laws and other items that Gov. Greg Abbott has labeled as priorities during his special legislative session.

www.texasdemocrats.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Nicole Collier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Texas Capitol#Democratic#The Black Freedom Factory#The Texas Freedom Network#Unite Here#Texas House#Republicans#Senate#Texans#Ercot#American#Texas Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy