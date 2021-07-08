Cancel
Amarillo, TX

Community Solutions to Focus on Parks

Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas
Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan Meeting

AMARILLO – The latest installment of the City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will be Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan. The public meeting/discussion is scheduled for Monday (July 12) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall, Entrance 2. Members of Amarillo City Council will lead the discussion on the Master Plan for the City of Amarillo (COA) Parks and Recreation Department.

“The Parks Master Plan helps provide a blueprint for how the city addresses the future of not only our city parks system but the vast array of infrastructure that is part of the Parks and Recreation Department – such as the Amarillo Zoo and the soccer, baseball and softball fields that our residents use on a daily basis,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The entire Amarillo community needs to have a say in what our funding priorities are for this very important part of the city.”

Community Solutions is a reoccurring program with two primary goals: Allow members of Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo - and at the same time allow members of the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions for an array of topics.

