Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Christmas in July craft fair runs Friday, Saturday

By Jennifer P. Brown
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFz3C_0arUHIH300

More than 60 vendors from Kentucky and Tennessee will be selling items at the inaugural Christmas in July craft and vendor fair on Friday and Saturday at Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex.

The vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, wood products, wreaths, floral goods, hand-crafted clothing and blankets, pottery, ceramics, pet products, handmade soaps and baked goods, according to a news release from Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation.

The hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We are continuously searching for new events that can showcase the versatility of the Sportsplex, and our ability to host events outside the typical sports tournaments and leagues,” said sportsplex coordinator Tony Henson said in the release. “We hope this unique event will bring folks to our community and facility that otherwise may not have a reason to join us.”

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Society
Hopkinsville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Parks And Recreation#Craft Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Karaoke contest downtown offers $500 prize

A karaoke contest with the ambitious title of “Hoptown Idol” is planned Friday night at Founders Square, and a $500 grand prize will be awarded to the top talent. Organized by the Hopkinsville Division of Parks and Recreation, the contest has three judges — Brooke Jung, executive director of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Peg Hays, co-owner of Casey Jones Distillery, and Dr. Jeff Riggs, who is involved with Campanile Players.
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Beginner’s painting class slated

The Hopkinsville Art Guild will offer a painting workshop for beginners from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Jeffers Bend Environmental Center, 1170 Metcalfe Lane. Jeannie White will teach the class. The fee for the class is $35. Students pay $15, and there’s no charge for...
Todd County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Todd County Boys playing Saturday at HBC

The Todd County Boys, a bluegrass and gospel musical group, will play from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. Concessions will be available from Chef Jamie, a food truck serving tacos, nachos, burgers and hotdogs. The brewery is on Fifth Street between Main and Virginia...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Fair starts Friday night with carnival rides

The Western Kentucky State Fair begins Friday, June 25, and runs until Saturday, July 3, at the fairgrounds on Richard Street. A full schedule of events — including the midway carnival, pageants, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, homemaker exhibits, 4-H and FFA competitions featuring cattle, swine, goats, sheep and poultry, and a petting zoo — is available on the fair website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy