Christmas in July craft fair runs Friday, Saturday

More than 60 vendors from Kentucky and Tennessee will be selling items at the inaugural Christmas in July craft and vendor fair on Friday and Saturday at Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Hopkinsville Sportsplex.

The vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, wood products, wreaths, floral goods, hand-crafted clothing and blankets, pottery, ceramics, pet products, handmade soaps and baked goods, according to a news release from Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation.

The hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We are continuously searching for new events that can showcase the versatility of the Sportsplex, and our ability to host events outside the typical sports tournaments and leagues,” said sportsplex coordinator Tony Henson said in the release. “We hope this unique event will bring folks to our community and facility that otherwise may not have a reason to join us.”