Salt Lake in Marietta, MN is on the border of Minnesota and South Dakota. When you think of salt water, you probably don't think of Minnesota. Salt water is in the ocean and the Dead Sea and Great Salt Lake in Utah, not in the Land of 10,000 clear, pristine, beautiful Lakes! Not even lake Superior in all of its grandness is salty! So it may surprise you to know that there is, in fact, a salt lake in Minnesota!