Ohtani passed former New York Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui in the record books, who reacted to Wednesday's development via a statement:. "Thirty-two home runs in a season is just a passing point for a hitter like Shohei. I was once considered a long ball hitter in the Majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter. Furthermore, he is an amazing pitcher. He exceeds what is considered conventional for a Major League player and there is no one else like him. I hope he continues his success this season as he carries the hopes and dreams of many fans and young children. As a baseball fan myself, I can’t wait to see what he is able to do next."