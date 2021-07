CONCORD, N.H. – The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of New Hampshire through tomorrow evening, Friday, July 9, 2021. Two rounds of heavy rain are expected with the first happening inland in New Hampshire today, Thursday, July 8, 2021, late in the day and overnight and the second impacting the Seacoast on Friday, July 9, 2021, starting in the morning and lasting until the evening.