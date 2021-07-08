Cancel
Shelby County, AL

Shelby County 8U All Stars playing in Tournament of Champions

By Staff Reports
Shelby Reporter
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbiana has a team of pint-sized athletes that are having one of the most awesome summers ever thanks to their hard work in the local BPA Rec League. The 7 and 8-year-old baseball players that make up the 8U division of the Shelby All Stars have earned the honor of going to, what equates for them as, the World Series. After winning all five games in the silver division for the state, they will participate in the Tournament of Champions in Montgomery, July 8-10.

