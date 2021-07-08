Cancel
Frederick, MD

Gardner Named As New Frederick County Representative To TPB

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis follows as Governor calls for ‘re-vote’ on I-270, Capital Beltway project. Frederick, Md (KM) It was a rather unusual vote by the Frederick County Council. On Tuesday, the Board agreed to appoint at her request, County Executive Jan Gardner to the National Capital Region’s Transportation Planning Board. “I want to make sure that our county position on certain key votes is represented at the Transportation Planning Board. So I’m asking you to confirm this appointment,” she asked Councilmembers.

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

