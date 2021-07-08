Gardner Named As New Frederick County Representative To TPB

This follows as Governor calls for ‘re-vote’ on I-270, Capital Beltway project. Frederick, Md (KM) It was a rather unusual vote by the Frederick County Council. On Tuesday, the Board agreed to appoint at her request, County Executive Jan Gardner to the National Capital Region’s Transportation Planning Board. “I want to make sure that our county position on certain key votes is represented at the Transportation Planning Board. So I’m asking you to confirm this appointment,” she asked Councilmembers.