Two tribal members join voter lawsuit against South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two Native American people are joining a lawsuit against South Dakota alleging that state agencies failed to offer voter registration services. The two tribal members, along with the Lakota People’s Law Project, are asking a federal district judge to allow them to join the lawsuit that alleges state agencies are breaking federal law by not providing ample opportunities to register to vote or update voter registration at places like motor vehicle and public assistance offices near Native American reservations.