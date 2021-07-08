Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a Progressive Resident Care Strategy

New Jersey Health System is Seeing More Than 20,000 Searches Per Month in its New Provider Search and Scheduling Solution. Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, announced that AtlantiCare, an integrated health system serving Southern New Jersey, has enhanced consumer online access to care through the Kyruus ProviderMatch platform. New and existing patients can now more easily discover the providers who best match their needs across AtlantiCare’s network and self-schedule appointments with select providers.