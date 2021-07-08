Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti gets 30-month sentence for attempting to extort Nike

By Jacquelyn Gray
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0FrL_0arUGKvs00

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in a series of lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced in New York on Thursday to 30 months in prison for trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

According to the Associated Press, Avenatti, 50, represented a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer with whom Nike had ended a league sponsorship. The court ruled that Avenatti used his client’s grievances with Nike to extort the corporation for his own gain.

ABC News reported that Avenatti attempted to extort Nike for at least $15 million, and threatened to destroy their brand using his notoriety unless they acquiesced. The attorney also threatened to expose corruption in Nike’s elite basketball program unless they hired him to conduct an internal investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform,” Judge Paul Gardephe said before sentencing.

While prosecutors sought an eight-year sentence, the judge offered leniency to Avenatti as the other lawyer who participated in negotiations with Nike — Mark Geragos — was never charged.

Avenatti represented Daniels, 42, in 2018 before his arrest for extortion in May 2019. Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about sex she had with Trump before his presidential run. Daniels fired Avenatti as her lawyer in early 2019.

The Associated Press reported that Avenatti is scheduled to stand trial in California next week for defrauding other clients. In addition to another criminal trial in California later this year, he has a trial next year in New York for allegedly stealing a book advance from Daniels worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File]

Comments / 0

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Avenatti
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Nancy Grace
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mark Geragos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Associated Press#Abc News#The Wall Street Journal#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Nike
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's inaugural committee chair arrested on federal charges

There was no shortage of questions surrounding Donald Trump's inaugural committee, which faced scrutiny from federal prosecutors two years into the Republican's presidency. Among the areas of concern were allegations about how the committee spent the considerable funds it raised in 2017. As questions grew louder, it became easy to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Tom Barrack charged by federal prosecutors

Tom Barrack, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, was charged with illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates for what federal prosecutors described as an effort to influence the foreign policy positions of both the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the subsequent incoming administration.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

‘A propaganda tool’ for Trump: A second federal judge castigates attorneys who filed a lawsuit challenging the 2020 results

Just before Christmas, two Colorado lawyers filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of 160 million American voters, alleging a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election by the voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan and elected officials in four states — and asking for $160 billion in damages.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump CFO waives right to remain silent during arrest

Citizen Donald Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg may have admitted to prosecutors that he received some of the very perks they are investigating in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to The Washington Post. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the update in the case with Mother Jones’ David Corn, The New York Times’ columnist Michelle Goldberg, and political strategist Chai Komanduri. Komanduri discusses the unprecedented level of criminality within the Trump administration, asserting Trump “is basically a criminal.” The Trump Organization denies all allegations.July 21, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new US Capitol riot case

Washington (CNN) — Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday for entering the US Capitol together during the January 6 insurrection. Federal investigators pointed to extensive social media posts from many members of the family in order to make the arrests on Tuesday, in one of the largest single-day sweeps of defendants in one Capitol riot case to date.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...
POTUSCNBC

DEA agent arrested for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The agent, Mark Sami Ibrahim, allegedly flashed his badge and a DEA-issued handgun during the riot. Authorities said he entered the restricted area...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s Business Hauled In $2.4 Billion During Four Years He Served As President

Forbes estimates the pandemic helped wipe about $200 million off Trump’s top line last year. In April 2017, Press Secretary Sean Spicer took the podium in the White House briefing room and announced that the president was donating his first-quarter salary to the National Park Service. With a serious look on his face, Spicer pulled out an oversize check with an oversize signature. It was the first of several checks that Donald Trump signed while in office, handing over his $400,000 salary in exchange for good publicity.
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Mexican highway robbers stole 7 million rounds of US-bound ammo

Armed assailants stopped and stole two trailer-loads of small-caliber ammunition, consisting of more than 7 million total rounds, bound for the U.S. on June 11. The Mexican newspaper Milenio reported the more than 7 million rounds of ammunition was valued at more than 55 million Mexican Pesos, more than $2.7 million USD. The theft took place on a highway in Mexico’s most violent state, Guanajuato.

Comments / 0

Community Policy