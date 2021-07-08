Review: 1911 Established Hard Cider – Shandy, Tropical and Blueberry

Melvin‘s latest is a mostly clear IPA that’s supposed to be “just as juicy” as a hazy IPA. On that front, it’s mission sort-of accomplished. This is nowhere near as flavorful as the best hazy IPAs on the market, coming across with a rather heavy muddiness and more of a vegetal note than a fruity, tropical one. Funky and earthy, with a note of brown banana on the back end. It’s OK, but Melvin’s done a lot better than this.