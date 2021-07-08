Review: 1911 Established Hard Cider – Shandy, Tropical and Blueberry
1911 Established is the spirits project of Beak & Skiff, a five-generation family-owned and operated apple orchard in upstate New York. It was founded by George Skiff (originally an onion farmer) and has since become a destination with a full service tavern and music festivals hosted on premises. The distillery has become prolific, experimenting and releasing a variety of beverages over the years (wines, bourbon, vodka, ciders) which usually feature their orchard apples, and with the occasional blueberry making an appearance. Shandy is the newest addition to their growing cider lineup.www.drinkhacker.com
