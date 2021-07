Sault, "Nine" (Forever Living Originals) One of the biggest mysteries of the genre-bending British group Sault is how they have been able to release five uniformly great albums in about two years. "Nine," which the band claims will be available for only 99 days (until Oct. 2), follows two of last year's best albums, "Untitled (Black Is)" and "Untitled (Rise)," and two of 2019′s highlights, "5" and "7."