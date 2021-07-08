2024 Dodge Challenger eMuscle

There's no better indication that electric vehicles are taking over than the 2024 Dodge Challenger Muscle. Electrifying one of the brawniest muscle cars is a big undertaking, but it's one that comes with big performance payoffs. The Challenger eMuscle will likely ride on Stellantis's large electric vehicle platform which is said to deliver up to 500 miles of range. Dodge has not yet released information about the eMuscle's powertrain, but in a YouTube teaser video we can clearly see the car pulling off a four-wheel burnout, suggesting all-wheel drive. Of course, dialing up the performance to Hellcat levels will likely result in a lower range estimate. We haven't seen the whole vehicle yet, but from teaser images we can see styling that is clearly a nod to classic Challenger and Charger models and the return of the Fratzog logo, which was used on Dodge vehicles from the 1960's and 1970s.