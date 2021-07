Despite finishing the season with the fifth-worst record the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the news quite often this offseason. Sure, a lot of it came from the fact that Cleveland jumped up to no. 3 in the 2021 NBA Draft and will now be able to take a player they can build around going forward. There’s also the fact that Kevin Love and Darius Garland have been playing for Team USA leading up to the Tokyo Olympics which has been pretty cool beans. But, the biggest and probably the loudest storyline of all is that Cavs combo guard Collin Sexton has been popping up in trade rumors lately.