Louisiana State

Group: Louisiana makes progress on criminal justice reform

By William Patrick
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has concluded the last of 477 bill signings for the 2021 regular legislative session, and among hundreds of new laws are a slew of criminal justice measures a reform group calls “encouraging.”. “The 2021 legislative session saw the Pelican State continue...

