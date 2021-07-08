‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Katara’s Sad Backstory Wasn’t the Original Plan for Her Character

Usually we come to this channel looking for stuntmen that react to different movies, but this time around it’s to look at the animation in a few different series, including The Last Airbender. A lot of folks might not really know what goes into animation, but there’s a great deal of work here that would be wise to pay attention to since when looking at some series and the manner in which they use one image to indicate action and then appear to move it around the screen without really changing anything, it’s kind of off-putting. In a way it can be explained since less is more sometimes and a stationary image can tell a story just as well as a smoothly animated one can depending on the circumstances. But when it comes to animation a lot of people would admit that they want to see movement, they want to actually feel as though they’re part of the action and that they can gauge the story by how things are moving and what kind of actions are being taken. It sounds odd to speak of animation in such a manner sometimes but when one looks at how animation has changed over the years, going from simple 2D that didn’t move quite as much to the current series that can move in just about any manner that the animator needs, it’s easy to be impressed since the fact that animation can work much like live-action when it comes to point of view and moving in a 360 degree arc there’s something to be said for the skill and the techniques that animators have been busily cultivating over the years. That they work hard and sometimes very long hours is without a doubt, but to think that someone within the studio has been developing the kind of technology that gives animation the chance to track much as live-action features might, now that’s something that feels revolutionary.