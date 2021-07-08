On July 4, police killed Ricardo Torres in Olivia, Minnesota. Three days later, provocateurs in a truck rally disrupted his memorial vigil.
OLIVIA, MINNESOTA—A solemn candlelit vigil honoring the memory of 32-year-old Ricardo Torres devolved into havoc Wednesday night, as a convoy of pickup trucks disrupted the memorial by revving their engines and brandishing American flags. The incident, seemingly organized through social media, upset mourners gathering at the site where a white officer fatally shot Torres, who was Latino, on the night of July 4.sahanjournal.com
