Minnesota State

On July 4, police killed Ricardo Torres in Olivia, Minnesota. Three days later, provocateurs in a truck rally disrupted his memorial vigil.

By Andrew Hazzard
Sahan Journal
 12 days ago
OLIVIA, MINNESOTA—A solemn candlelit vigil honoring the memory of 32-year-old Ricardo Torres devolved into havoc Wednesday night, as a convoy of pickup trucks disrupted the memorial by revving their engines and brandishing American flags. The incident, seemingly organized through social media, upset mourners gathering at the site where a white officer fatally shot Torres, who was Latino, on the night of July 4.

Sahan Journal is the only independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting for and about immigrants and refugees in Minnesota.

