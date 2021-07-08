Texas FFA Holding State Convention This Week in Fort Worth Virtually and In-Person for First Time
The Texas FFA Association is holding its 93rd annual state convention in Fort Worth, virtually and in-person, for the first time since its founding in 1928. The agricultural youth leadership association held last year’s convention entirely virtually, during COVID-19. This year’s, which began July 6 at the Fort Worth Convention Center and ends Friday, is providing access to more than 139,000 members across Texas, the FFA said.fortworthinc.com
