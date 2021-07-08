Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas FFA Holding State Convention This Week in Fort Worth Virtually and In-Person for First Time

By Fort Worth Inc. Staff
fortworthinc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas FFA Association is holding its 93rd annual state convention in Fort Worth, virtually and in-person, for the first time since its founding in 1928. The agricultural youth leadership association held last year’s convention entirely virtually, during COVID-19. This year’s, which began July 6 at the Fort Worth Convention Center and ends Friday, is providing access to more than 139,000 members across Texas, the FFA said.

fortworthinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Ffa#Youth Leadership#Convention Center#The Texas Ffa Association#Covid#Ems#Texas Ffa S Association#Large#Fort Worth Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
Posted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats pushing for changes to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Senate Democrats are warning that they will ask for changes to an infrastructure deal being worked on by a bipartisan group of senators, as they try to get reassurances on key priorities. The bipartisan group is still working to finalize their deal, and resolve a remaining sticking point of transportation...
Posted by
The Associated Press

China rebuffs WHO’s terms for further COVID-19 origins study

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback” that the plan includes...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.
Posted by
The Hill

Senate panel advances controversial public lands nominee in tie vote

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to advance President Biden ’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management. The committee voted 10-10 on the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning Thursday, which under the committee rules means it will advance to the full Senate floor.
Posted by
Fox News

Harvey Weinstein extradicted to California for sexual assault trial

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is on his way to California. On Tuesday, an attorney for Weinstein, 69, confirmed to Fox News his extradition was expected to happen in mid-July so that he could stand trial for more sexual assault charges. "This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein...

Comments / 0

Community Policy