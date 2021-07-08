Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Alabama Guard Josh Primo Moving Up Sports Illustrated's 2021 NBA Draft Board

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNhiH_0arUDbhu00

The 2021 NBA draft is just weeks away and multiple former Alabama standouts could hear their name called on July 29 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

One-and-done prospect Josh Primo officially announced his intentions to stay in the draft last week and is drawing rave reviews from scouts and analysts that could land him inside the first round.

Meanwhile, former teammates Herbert Jones and John Petty Jr. are slated to be mid-to-late second-round picks or un-drafted free-agent signings.

Check out where Primo and Jones rank in Sports Illustrated's latest update:

21. Joshua Primo, G, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Previous rank: 50

Primo has likely played his way into the first round after a strong showing at the combine, bolstered by the fact he’s the youngest prospect in the draft. He was a person of interest for the NBA all season and showed fairly well for a true 18-year-old after moving into Alabama’s starting five in late December. Primo played a smaller, shooting-centric role for the Crimson Tide, but in other contexts over the past couple of years, he’s shown the capacity to create shots for himself and others in a secondary playmaking role. That coupled with size and capable defense make him a pretty intriguing development project, and someone teams will be eager to take a chance on despite pedestrian college numbers.

46. Herbert Jones, F, Alabama | Senior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Previous rank: 57

Jones is one of the most versatile defenders in the draft, capable of guarding all over the court and impacting games with his length and ability to pick up ballhandlers. His progression at Alabama was admirable, and he’s fashioned himself into a versatile, tough player who supplies energy on both ends of the floor. While Jones is unlikely to be more than a fifth option on offense, he can push the ball in transition and make plays in a pinch. The major issue here is his jump shot, which has always been a question mark and is the key to a surefire fit in an NBA rotation. Scoring has never been Jones’s calling card, which is fine, but he’ll need to at least be a consistent threat to find a niche.

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
447
Followers
941
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Petty Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Alabama Guard#Nba Draft Board#The Barclays Center#Un#Sports Illustrated#G#Ballhandlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Spring, TXchatsports.com

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of Simone Biles

From training in the gym to competing at the Olympics, Sports Illustrated has been there to capture the gymnast over the course of her illustrious career. Biles in the all-around final at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships. Biles training at a gym in Spring, Texas. Biles competing at the 2021...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Former Ravens Cheerleader Summer Wilson Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Summer Wilson was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. Amid the pandemic, Sports Illustrated posted a virtual, open casting call — and Wilson was a finalist. On Monday, she was among the models featured in the special issue. A native of Greenville, North Carolina, Wilson was a Ravens cheerleader for five seasons. She retired to pursue a career as a model with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, according to the Ravens. “I have only dreamed of is now REAL FREAKING LIFE. Catch me in the newsstands July 22nd!” Wilson posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER WILSON (@summerdoingthings)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 3 point guards worth trading up for in the draft

Chicago Bulls, National Basketball Association, Florida State Seminoles men's basketball, Eversley, Orlando Magic. Davion Mitchell, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The next major event in the timeline of the 2021 offseason for the Chicago Bulls will be the start of the 2021 NBA Draft. While the Bulls don’t...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
NBAGolf Digest

Drunk as hell Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis just became a meme that will last a lifetime

Long after the dust had settled on the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals victory, two of the team's top role players, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis, came back out on to the court to do a dual interview on NBA TV. A bold move from NBA TV, to say the least, as these two were very likely doing some celebrating in the locker room between the final whistle and the time they sat down.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Bucks to pay luxury tax after Jrue Holiday's championship bonus pushes team past threshold

NBA owners frequently say that they are willing to pay the luxury tax for a team capable of contending for a championship, but never has that qualifier applied as directly as it does to the Milwaukee Bucks. By virtue of defeating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and clinching the franchise's first title since 1971, the newly crowned NBA champions now have to pay the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. Why? Because, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jrue Holiday has a $1 million championship incentive in his contract that triggered when the Bucks won it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy