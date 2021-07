While Shark Week begins to wrap up for viewers worldwide, it never stops for those scientists who have dedicated their lives to studying and protecting these animals. In marine ecosystems, sharks often play an important role in keeping the habitats they call ‘home’ healthy… and their removal could lead to negative impacts on the food web within these ecosystems. Global shark populations have been drastically plummeting due to a number of threats these animals face (such as overfishing and habitat destruction), and time is running out for some species who we know very little about. Yet, even though sharks are quite infamous, there are some places where there exists no recent information on shark diversity and distribution.