Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Elite In-State 2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander Chooses Alabama Over Clemson

By Harrison Holland
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh5CL_0arUD6ck00

With a recommitment to Alabama football, Thompson High School edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander stays in-state and becomes the Crimson Tide’s biggest addition to a growing 2022 class.

On Thursday afternoon, Alexander chose to play for head coach Nick Saban and Alabama over out-of-conference rival Clemson, among others.

Being the 10th pledge to a class surely aiming to once again finish in the top spot nationally, Alabama made Alexander a priority considering the proximity of his hometown Alabaster, Alabama, to Tuscaloosa.

After de-committing from the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2020, Alexander remained a top target for Alabama, but took visits elsewhere once the NCAA’s COVID-19-induced dead period ended June 1.

Alexander’s visit to Clemson last month created a stir in the national recruiting scene, as he announced the Tigers as his leader. Things soon shifted in Alabama’s favor, though, and a visit to Tuscaloosa seemed to change the direction of things.

Head coach Nick Saban and Co. remain in the mix for multiple top-rated 2022 recruits, and with the Alabaster-native now in the fold, more decisions could soon be on the way.

Before Alexander’s commitment, Alabama was nearing the top ten in class rankings, 16th to be exact according to Sports Illustrated All-American, and with his addition, the Crimson Tide will look to continue its rise before the summer ends.

SIAA analyst and recruiting director John Garcia Jr. details what the Crimson Tide is getting in the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender:

"Alabama somehow did it again -- picking up a prospect it once had on the commitment list prior. This time it's Jeremiah Alexander, arguably the top prospect within state lines regardless of position. The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson star picked the program over on-field/recruiting rival Clemson after seeing each program up close in the month of June. The SI All-American candidate is a captain of the defense type of projection, regardless of where he lines up on Saturdays, given his athletic floor, football IQ and production.

"Alexander is a jack of all trades prospect within a front seven. At 6'2", 235 pounds, he has edge ability, traditional off-ball linebacker skill and space athleticism to see the field for all three downs. The production, especially while working downhill, is there considering his triple digit tackles and absurd 31 tackles for loss (including nine sacks). Alexander was the player marked before each offensive snap and he still proved as dominant as any second level defender nationally.

"Where the college projection becomes interesting is in what else he can provide. At Alabama, could he miror what Rashaan Evans was asked to do over the course of his career? A bit longer than his class of 2022 counter part, Evans came up as an edge and assimilated into a first-round off ball 'backer. Alexander has more experience at the latter, with as strong a floor as a pass rusher with speed, power and technique all on his side. Can he cover? If so, just running backs and tight ends or can he wall off an inside receiver on third and medium? As he grows into the frame more, the possibilities may expand -- enhancing the value further.

"Regardless of where he lines up most in college, adding the prospect and person in picking up Alexander will be one of the more memorable wins for Nick Saban's staff once we look back on this class down the line."

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
447
Followers
929
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Thompson High School#Tigers#The Crimson Tide#Siaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Elaborates on NIL and Its Impact on College Football

HOOVER, Ala. — On Tuesday morning, news broke that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is poised to make over $1 million through Name, Image and Likeness endorsements. With changing NIL policies going into effect across the country and having been legal for less than a month, the number came across as staggering to college football fans.
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 21, 2021

Soccer: Netherlands vs Zambia, 6 am CT, NBC Olympic Channel. BamaCentral Headlines ... Nick Saban of Bryce Young's NIL Deals: "It's Almost Seven Figures" July 21, 1921: Herb Hannah was born in Leoma, Tenn. Not only did he play for the Crimson Tide, but is the father of John and Charley Hannah.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

Live Updates from Day 3 of SEC Media Days

On Tuesday, Nick Saban stole the spotlight at the 2021 SEC Media Days, and he wasn't even there. The Alabama coach was more than 1,000 miles away, addressing the Texas High School Coaches Association's convention. But when word got out that Saban had said sophomore Bryce Young was due to...
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Makes Home-and-Home Series to Houston Official

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday morning, Alabama basketball announced its home-and-home series to Houston, making the scheduled contests of 2021 and 2022 official. The Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats have made it a point to schedule highly-ranked programs, and the Cougars of the American Athletic Conference are the next to ink an agreement with Alabama.
Hoover, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

Everything Nick Saban Said at the 2021 SEC Media Days

Alabama football coach Nick Saban took his turn at the podium on Wednesday morning inside the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. Here is everything he said .... NICK SABAN: Good morning. It's great to see everyone here. This is an indication that we're moving back to normal in a lot of ways after last year and the things that we had to overcome. I think sometimes, when we have the opportunities to get back to normal, we actually have a greater appreciation for the things that we missed, and you all know this is one of my favorite things to do each and every year. So I actually have a greater appreciation to be here and to see you again.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Jacksonville Jaguars Place Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses on Non-Football Injury List

On Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed undrafted free agent Dylan Moses on the team's non-football injury list, per ESPN. This comes two years after the former Alabama linebacker suffered a torn ACL in preparation for the 2019 season, and it comes months after Moses admitted to playing through a significant amount of pain in 2020, his final year with the Crimson Tide.
Posted by
BamaCentral

Is Georgia the SEC Team to Beat in 2021?

HOOVER, Ala. — Very rarely are the reigning Southeastern Conference champions not the talk of the league's Media Days but that's the case in 2021. Georgia, not Alabama, is the team generating the most preseason buzz this week. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart, quarterback JT Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis made their rounds on Tuesday morning inside the Wynfrey Hotel.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Impressed with OG Javion Cohen: "We're Very Pleased"

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line took a hit after the end of last season, with its three starters from its Joe Moore Award-winning line departing for the NFL in center Landon Dickerson, tackle Alex Leatherwood and guard Deonte Brown. The Crimson Tide has a plethora of young talent on...
Posted by
BamaCentral

Georgia QB J.T. Daniels on Bryce Young "He's a Star Player"

HOOVER, Ala. — When it comes to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, consider Georgia's J.T. Daniels an expert. When Daniels graduated from Mater Dei High School in the state of California and headed to play football at USC, Young was a rising star — as well as his replacement. At the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy