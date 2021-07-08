Elite In-State 2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander Chooses Alabama Over Clemson

With a recommitment to Alabama football, Thompson High School edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander stays in-state and becomes the Crimson Tide’s biggest addition to a growing 2022 class.

On Thursday afternoon, Alexander chose to play for head coach Nick Saban and Alabama over out-of-conference rival Clemson, among others.

Being the 10th pledge to a class surely aiming to once again finish in the top spot nationally, Alabama made Alexander a priority considering the proximity of his hometown Alabaster, Alabama, to Tuscaloosa.

After de-committing from the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2020, Alexander remained a top target for Alabama, but took visits elsewhere once the NCAA’s COVID-19-induced dead period ended June 1.

Alexander’s visit to Clemson last month created a stir in the national recruiting scene, as he announced the Tigers as his leader. Things soon shifted in Alabama’s favor, though, and a visit to Tuscaloosa seemed to change the direction of things.

Head coach Nick Saban and Co. remain in the mix for multiple top-rated 2022 recruits, and with the Alabaster-native now in the fold, more decisions could soon be on the way.

Before Alexander’s commitment, Alabama was nearing the top ten in class rankings, 16th to be exact according to Sports Illustrated All-American, and with his addition, the Crimson Tide will look to continue its rise before the summer ends.

SIAA analyst and recruiting director John Garcia Jr. details what the Crimson Tide is getting in the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender:

"Alabama somehow did it again -- picking up a prospect it once had on the commitment list prior. This time it's Jeremiah Alexander, arguably the top prospect within state lines regardless of position. The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson star picked the program over on-field/recruiting rival Clemson after seeing each program up close in the month of June. The SI All-American candidate is a captain of the defense type of projection, regardless of where he lines up on Saturdays, given his athletic floor, football IQ and production.

"Alexander is a jack of all trades prospect within a front seven. At 6'2", 235 pounds, he has edge ability, traditional off-ball linebacker skill and space athleticism to see the field for all three downs. The production, especially while working downhill, is there considering his triple digit tackles and absurd 31 tackles for loss (including nine sacks). Alexander was the player marked before each offensive snap and he still proved as dominant as any second level defender nationally.

"Where the college projection becomes interesting is in what else he can provide. At Alabama, could he miror what Rashaan Evans was asked to do over the course of his career? A bit longer than his class of 2022 counter part, Evans came up as an edge and assimilated into a first-round off ball 'backer. Alexander has more experience at the latter, with as strong a floor as a pass rusher with speed, power and technique all on his side. Can he cover? If so, just running backs and tight ends or can he wall off an inside receiver on third and medium? As he grows into the frame more, the possibilities may expand -- enhancing the value further.

"Regardless of where he lines up most in college, adding the prospect and person in picking up Alexander will be one of the more memorable wins for Nick Saban's staff once we look back on this class down the line."