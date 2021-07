Rich Paul sat beside Adele at an NBA game, leading many fans to believe he’s dating the superstar singer. Here’s five key things to know about Rich. Is Adele, 33, saying “Hello” to a new relationship? Fans sure think so after the Grammy Award-winning singer cozied up to Rich Paul, 39, at the NBA Game 5 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Adele and Rich, a prominent sports agent, seemed to be having fun together as they chatted while watching the on-court action. Following the game, a source told E! News that the pair are dating.