Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Football Getting "Explosive" Player in Elite 2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander

By Tyler Martin
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQBEI_0arUCtF700

On Thursday afternoon, the rich got richer when 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, arguably the top player in the state of Alabama, announced his re-commitment to the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral caught up with Thompson High School coach Mark Freeman to discuss what the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa.

"He plays with great leverage," Freeman said. "He has great explosion and power, too. And to go with all of that, he's a great athlete. You have explosion, leverage, power, athleticism, and he's a smart player. He knows how to attack pulling guards and tackles. He knows how to attack a quarterback and what aiming point to go for. He makes so many of those routine great plays. I think what's going to help him so much at the next level is his strength and leverage."

After originally committing to Alabama back in March of 2020, Alexander de-committed last fall to focus on his junior season and it paid off with the Warriors capturing its second AHSAA 7A state title in as many years. Last season, Alexander recorded 116 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

"He's been around our program since he was a little boy," Freeman said. "Watching him mature and grow up and fulfill his dreams and aspirations has been something that has been enjoyable for all of us to watch, the coaches, his teammates and the people here in Alabaster. As a football player, he's as good as we've ever seen. He's a great teammate.

"This year, he has been a great inspiration to our younger guys and being a leader for our team. He don't say a whole lot but the way he practices, works, goes about things, is just contagious. He'll be hard to replace but we are going to enjoy every day we get with him."

When watching Alexander, Freeman is reminded of one former Crimson Tide standout that ended up being a second-round selection in the 2012 NFL draft.

"I think Alabama could do a lot of things with Jeremiah like they did with Courtney Upshaw a few years back," Freeman said. "They can move him around to some different spots. They are both really smart players. They'll probably play [Jeremiah] on the edge, outside 'backer, and he'll be really good at that. The tenacity that he plays with is unreal.

"He's the next great linebacker and he'll have a major impact."

With a commitment now final, Alexander's attention now turns to helping lead Thompson to an elusive third-straight state championship in the fall.

"Jeremiah wants to a leave a great legacy," Freeman said. "He's been a very important part of what he have built here. He's always been that guy. We tell guys all the time when they leave here that it's important to be remembered and respected when they come back and I know Jeremiah will be."

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
447
Followers
941
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Alabaster, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiming Point#American Football#Thompson High School#Warriors#Ahsaa#Crimson Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Elaborates on NIL and Its Impact on College Football

HOOVER, Ala. — On Tuesday morning, news broke that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is poised to make over $1 million through Name, Image and Likeness endorsements. With changing NIL policies going into effect across the country and having been legal for less than a month, the number came across as staggering to college football fans.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Jacksonville Jaguars Place Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses on Non-Football Injury List

On Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars placed undrafted free agent Dylan Moses on the team's non-football injury list, per ESPN. This comes two years after the former Alabama linebacker suffered a torn ACL in preparation for the 2019 season, and it comes months after Moses admitted to playing through a significant amount of pain in 2020, his final year with the Crimson Tide.
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 21, 2021

Soccer: Netherlands vs Zambia, 6 am CT, NBC Olympic Channel. BamaCentral Headlines ... Nick Saban of Bryce Young's NIL Deals: "It's Almost Seven Figures" July 21, 1921: Herb Hannah was born in Leoma, Tenn. Not only did he play for the Crimson Tide, but is the father of John and Charley Hannah.
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Nick Saban Impressed with OG Javion Cohen: "We're Very Pleased"

HOOVER, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line took a hit after the end of last season, with its three starters from its Joe Moore Award-winning line departing for the NFL in center Landon Dickerson, tackle Alex Leatherwood and guard Deonte Brown. The Crimson Tide has a plethora of young talent on...
Hoover, ALPosted by
BamaCentral

Everything Nick Saban Said at the 2021 SEC Media Days

Alabama football coach Nick Saban took his turn at the podium on Wednesday morning inside the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. Here is everything he said .... NICK SABAN: Good morning. It's great to see everyone here. This is an indication that we're moving back to normal in a lot of ways after last year and the things that we had to overcome. I think sometimes, when we have the opportunities to get back to normal, we actually have a greater appreciation for the things that we missed, and you all know this is one of my favorite things to do each and every year. So I actually have a greater appreciation to be here and to see you again.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Makes Home-and-Home Series to Houston Official

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday morning, Alabama basketball announced its home-and-home series to Houston, making the scheduled contests of 2021 and 2022 official. The Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats have made it a point to schedule highly-ranked programs, and the Cougars of the American Athletic Conference are the next to ink an agreement with Alabama.
Posted by
BamaCentral

Live Updates from Day 3 of SEC Media Days

On Tuesday, Nick Saban stole the spotlight at the 2021 SEC Media Days, and he wasn't even there. The Alabama coach was more than 1,000 miles away, addressing the Texas High School Coaches Association's convention. But when word got out that Saban had said sophomore Bryce Young was due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy