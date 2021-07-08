Alabama Football Getting "Explosive" Player in Elite 2022 DE Jeremiah Alexander

On Thursday afternoon, the rich got richer when 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, arguably the top player in the state of Alabama, announced his re-commitment to the Crimson Tide.

BamaCentral caught up with Thompson High School coach Mark Freeman to discuss what the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender is bringing with him to Tuscaloosa.

"He plays with great leverage," Freeman said. "He has great explosion and power, too. And to go with all of that, he's a great athlete. You have explosion, leverage, power, athleticism, and he's a smart player. He knows how to attack pulling guards and tackles. He knows how to attack a quarterback and what aiming point to go for. He makes so many of those routine great plays. I think what's going to help him so much at the next level is his strength and leverage."

After originally committing to Alabama back in March of 2020, Alexander de-committed last fall to focus on his junior season and it paid off with the Warriors capturing its second AHSAA 7A state title in as many years. Last season, Alexander recorded 116 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

"He's been around our program since he was a little boy," Freeman said. "Watching him mature and grow up and fulfill his dreams and aspirations has been something that has been enjoyable for all of us to watch, the coaches, his teammates and the people here in Alabaster. As a football player, he's as good as we've ever seen. He's a great teammate.

"This year, he has been a great inspiration to our younger guys and being a leader for our team. He don't say a whole lot but the way he practices, works, goes about things, is just contagious. He'll be hard to replace but we are going to enjoy every day we get with him."

When watching Alexander, Freeman is reminded of one former Crimson Tide standout that ended up being a second-round selection in the 2012 NFL draft.

"I think Alabama could do a lot of things with Jeremiah like they did with Courtney Upshaw a few years back," Freeman said. "They can move him around to some different spots. They are both really smart players. They'll probably play [Jeremiah] on the edge, outside 'backer, and he'll be really good at that. The tenacity that he plays with is unreal.

"He's the next great linebacker and he'll have a major impact."

With a commitment now final, Alexander's attention now turns to helping lead Thompson to an elusive third-straight state championship in the fall.

"Jeremiah wants to a leave a great legacy," Freeman said. "He's been a very important part of what he have built here. He's always been that guy. We tell guys all the time when they leave here that it's important to be remembered and respected when they come back and I know Jeremiah will be."