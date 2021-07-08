Cancel
Wisconsin State

From unemployed to wearing Wisconsin's crown: Former Miss Racine could become the 100th Miss America

By LAUREN HENNING
Lake Geneva Regional News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE — The 100th winner of Miss America could very well be from the area, as Miss Rock River Valley Jennifer Schmidt, of Racine, was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June. Schmidt enjoyed dance growing up and still does; maybe not ballet, but jazz, yes. Her dance instructor, who won Miss Racine in 1963, encouraged all of her students to compete in similar competitions, according to Schmidt. She decided to dip her toes in when she was 15 with the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen program.

