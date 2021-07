INDIANAPOLIS - According to a report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, graduating high school students have become more diverse over the past 10 years but are not equally prepared for the challenges of postsecondary education and are not succeeding at comparable rates. The commission says the fourth annual College Equity report provides a deeper analysis of the performance of Indiana’s high school graduates and disaggregates data by race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender and geography.