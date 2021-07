Olivier Giroud’s days as an official Chelsea player are numbered, and that number is very small. In fact, it could be just hours now, rather than days. As confirmed by AC Milan director Paolo Maldini, Giroud is expected to arrive in Milan on Thursday, at which point he will complete his medical and sign his contract. Giroud is currently on post-Euros vacation, but is either interrupting or cutting that short to complete the move, which is a nice and easy way to make a good first impression.