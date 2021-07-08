Year-long spear-phishing campaign targets global energy industry

An unknown group has been conducting a year-long spear-phishing campaign against energy companies and other industries around the world. The campaign has been happening for at least a year and targets companies and employees in the gas and oil, energy, information technology, media and electronics industries around the world, according to new research from Intezer, though many of the affected businesses are located in South Korea. The spear-phish emails leverage both typosquatting and spoofing to make the incoming emails look like they’re coming from established companies. They also reference executives from the company by name and include legitimate business addresses and company logos.