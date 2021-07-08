Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Year-long spear-phishing campaign targets global energy industry

By Derek B. Johnson
scmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unknown group has been conducting a year-long spear-phishing campaign against energy companies and other industries around the world. The campaign has been happening for at least a year and targets companies and employees in the gas and oil, energy, information technology, media and electronics industries around the world, according to new research from Intezer, though many of the affected businesses are located in South Korea. The spear-phish emails leverage both typosquatting and spoofing to make the incoming emails look like they’re coming from established companies. They also reference executives from the company by name and include legitimate business addresses and company logos.

www.scmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Email Compromise#Energy Industry#Email Security#Phishing#North Korea#Img#Iso#Cab#Hyundai Engineering Inc#South Korean#Christian#Febc#Gospel#Dmarc#Spf
Related
Energy Industryaithority.com

Israel Water Authority Taps SIGA for Cyber Protection of the Country’s Water Supply

Following cyber-attacks last year against Israel’s water utilities the authority has already made a move to enhance existing security. Israel’s water system came under major attacks last year by what foreign intelligence sources described as an attempt by Iran to disrupt the country’s critical infrastructure. The apparent goal of the attacks was to raise the level of chlorine in the water supply by changing the logic of the Programmable Logic Controller without raising any alarms. These attacks, together with other attacks on US water facilities, highlighted the vulnerability of global water infrastructure and the necessity for independent and reliable monitoring solutions.
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

Malspam Campaign Targets Kaseya Victims

Spammers posing as software vendor Kaseya are waging a malspam campaign to target users of the company's VSA remote IT management software that was hit by a ransomware attack, the security firm Malwarebytes reports. As Kaseya prepares to patch its SaaS and on-premises versions of VSA by Sunday, cybercriminals are...
scmagazine.com

Non-profit Global Business Alliance launches supply chain subsidiary

The Global Business Alliance, a non-profit devoted to raising foreign investment in U.S. industry, announced Tuesday a subsidiary to help international companies manage supply chain concerns. GBA Sentinel will assist international companies operating in the U.S. that face a growing understanding of risk from upstream partners in their supply chains...
Business Insider

GWM Plans to Invest RMB 100 billion in R&D Targeting New Energy and Intelligent Fields in the Coming Five Years

BAODING, China, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Recently, GWM held the 8th Technology Festival in Baoding at its headquarters. At the opening ceremony, GWM Chairman Jack Wei emphasized the next-generation clean energy-driven smart cars would constitute the new pattern in future automobile industry development. GWM plans to invest RMB 100 billion in R&D in the coming five years for NEVS and smart vehicles, offering more environment-friendly, smarter and safer products for global users.
CSO

Guiding Customers on their Path to Modernization Through Migration and Managed Services for VMware Cloud on AWS

Effectual is a cloud and security-focused company that offers managed and professional services to help customers enable IT modernization and mitigate risk. They offer deep expertise in managing modern cloud environments for public and private sector organizations across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS.Effectual has designed a portfolio of services for every step of the IT modernization journey:
Industryatlantanews.net

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

ExcalTech Ranked #50 On Channel Futures' MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. JULY 8, 2021: ExcalTech has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021...
Insurance Journal

Global P/C Industry Sees Strongest Rate Hikes in 20 Years but Inflation Headwinds Loom

Robust global economic recovery, higher risk awareness and the strongest rate hardening for 20 years in non-life insurance commercial lines will combine to push premiums 10% above pre-COVID-19-crisis levels this year, creating a faster bounceback than from the global financial crisis, according to a report published by Swiss Re. The...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Green Gasoline Market Size, Industry Trends and Growth Overview with Leading Players - Virent Energy Systems Inc., Global Bioenergies, Neste Oyj

The global Green Gasoline market was valued at USD 253.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent. Green gasoline, also known as bio-gasoline or renewable gasoline, is a biomass-derived fuel through a variety of biological, thermal, and chemical processes, which is suitable for use in industrial and automotive applications such as in spark-ignition engines. The fuel meets the ASTM D4814 specification in the U.S. and EN 228 in Europe. Green gasoline fuel is used in vehicles that are aimed to run on this fuel without requiring engine modifications and can use the existing petroleum fuel pipeline structures and retail distribution systems.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global PC Power Supply Market Energy Industry Impacts in 2021 Top Section Players |- Delta, Lite-On, Chicony

The global PC Power Supply market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for PC Power Supply market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
investing.com

Bitcoin Mining: One Of The Most Energy Sustainable Industries Globally?

Last Thursday, HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) listed on the NASDAQ, providing U.S. investors access to Bitcoin and Ether mining. As many of you know, HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) became the first crypto miner to be traded publicly when it debuted on the TSX Venture almost four years ago. Its uplisting to NASDAQ, the world’s premiere tech stock exchange, represents the culmination of months of hard work by our team. I want to thank shareholders for their loyalty and patience.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S., Japan, South Korea send clear message to N.Korea - U.S. diplomat

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy towards North Korea, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies. "That close coordination sends a very critical message to...
citizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Retailfinextra.com

Disrupting API integrations and pushing Financial Services hypergrowth with market networks

For the past twenty or so years, market networks have been one of the most disruptive and powerful wealth-creating engines in the global economy. The benefits of bringing together two sides of a fragmented market through a single platform with integrated workflow tools so they can transact more seamlessly are well established. Innovation flourishes, speed to market increases, new market players can quickly become ascendent and transaction velocity grows exponentially. So far, so good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy