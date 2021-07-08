Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo confirms no deaths, 107 positives in weekly COVID-19 report

By Louis San Miguel
Laredo Morning Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Laredo confirmed 107 new positives in their weekly COVID-19 update, also confirming no new deaths due to the virus in their Thursday report. The figures from Thursday’s report appear to indicate a slowdown in infections, with only 107 new positives recognized in this week’s report, a drop from the 135 cases reported last week. Additionally, Laredo breaks a streak of two consecutive weeks with a death reported due to the virus.

