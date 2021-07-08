Morning Source: Emily Daniels
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Brentwood Academy alum Emily Daniels who appeared on the Netflix Show “Sing On.”. Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000.williamsonsource.com
