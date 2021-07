The number of new COVID-19 cases in Polk County has more than doubled since last week. The Florida Department of Health reported Friday there were 1,424 new infections in Polk between July 9 and July 15, versus 687 cases reported a week prior. This is the fifth consecutive week the county’s infections have continued to increase, the numbers growing at an accelerated rate. It brings the county’s total to 74,589 infections reported or approximately 19% of county’s residents.