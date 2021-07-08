Severe Weather Statement issued for Williams by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Williams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMS COUNTY At 608 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alamo to 5 miles northwest of Epping, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Epping around 620 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Zahl, Spring Brook, Corinth, Appam, and Wheelock. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0