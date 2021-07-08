Cancel
Mckenzie County, ND

Severe Weather Statement issued for McKenzie by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCKENZIE AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMS COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Williston, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 559 PM CDT, a 61 mph wind gust was reported 5 miles southwest of Williston. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern McKenzie and southwestern Williams Counties, including the following locations... Lewis And Clark State Park, Trenton and Spring Brook. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

