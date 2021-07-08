Annual fan drive benefits Salvation Army

Local News

Westlake Ace Hardware stores nationwide held their annual fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army and that included here in Odessa.

The drive was held from June 3-20 where customers were asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register.

All donations went towards buying new box fans for local Salvation Armies.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Odessa received a shipment of 150 fans from the Westlake Ace Hardware located on 4652 E. University Blvd.

“What that does, with our donation process, they were able to donate however much they want,” Westlake Ace Hardware Odessa General Manager Daphney Legarda said. “It’s up to the customer but it all adds up to help get new fans.”

Odessa customers generously donated $2,100 to purchase new box fans for their fellow citizens in need.

“Every summer, they’ll ask the customers to round up to the nearest dollar on their purchases to go towards the Salvation Army fan drive,” Odessa Salvation Army Major Luis Melendez said. “All the people need to do is go to the Salvation Army at 810 E 11th Street in Odessa or give us a call at our office and ask for availability of our fans.”

Melendez says the only requirement is that the people in need of a fan live in Ector County with an ID and proof of residency.

Need a fan?

Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

Rising temperatures can quickly deplete the Salvation Army’s fan supply and with summer in full swing, the work of distributing fans is far from over.

During the drive, Westlake customers helped raise a nationwide, record-setting amount of $110,000.

“It’s part of this wonderful event,” Melendez said. “It’s been happening for (about) 19 years now, I believe. Hopefully there’ll be a big celebration next year.”

With things going slightly back to normal, Melendez is glad to see the number of people who donated this year.

“This is amazing because that’s how the Salvation Army works as a charitable organization,” Melendez said. “We truly appreciate this partnership. Last year, even with COVID, we were able to give a lot of fans which is good, considering what the country went through but we’re going to give out more this year.”

Legarda has enjoyed the partnership with the Salvation Army with the fan drive each year.

“Well, since I’ve been here for six years, we’ve partnered up with the Salvation Army to do the fan drive,” Legarda said. “It’s been good because the West Texas heat is really hot and I think it helps people that don’t have air conditioning and helps bring people in to shop at Westlake Ace.”