Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, NC

Tornado Warning issued for Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Winfall, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Elizabeth City around 720 PM EDT. Morgans Corner around 725 PM EDT. South Mills around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Burnt Mills, Horseshoe, Lynchs Corner, Pierceville, Parkville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Okisko, Pasquotank and Beach Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
County
Camden County, NC
City
South Mills, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Currituck, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
City
Winfall, NC
County
Currituck County, NC
City
Camden, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Perquimans#Twitter#Pasquotank#Okisko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy