Tornado Warning issued for Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Northwestern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Winfall, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Elizabeth City around 720 PM EDT. Morgans Corner around 725 PM EDT. South Mills around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Burnt Mills, Horseshoe, Lynchs Corner, Pierceville, Parkville, Tar Corner, Sharon, Okisko, Pasquotank and Beach Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN